Carlos Diego Ferreira Sinks In Rear Naked Choke On Anthony Pettis – UFC 246 Highlights

Carlos Diego Ferreira took full advantage of all the eyeballs on him at UFC 246.

Kicking off the Conor McGregor-headlining card on Saturday night, Ferreira met Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout.

The Brazilian quickly took Pettis’ back, however, the former lightweight champion scrambled and was able to escape danger in the first round. It didn’t last though.

Ferreira took Pettis down again in the second round and took his back. This time, he ended the fight as he sunk in the rear-naked choke with Pettis eventually tapping.

As a result, he not only got the biggest win of his career but is also now on a six-fight winning streak.

You can watch the highlights below:

Diego Ferreira (17-2) finally locks down a top-15 ranking, wrangling the back and jaw of Anthony Pettis en route to a second-round sub of "Showtime" (his first, ironically, since 2014). The eldest (35) of lightweight's many dark horses, Ferreira rides six straight wins. #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/gmhlXYopjs — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) January 19, 2020

What did you think of Ferreira’s performance?