Carlos Adames retains WBC middleweight title in controversial split draw with Hamzah Sheeraz – Highlights

Undisputed WBC middleweight champion, Carlos Adames can likely count himself lucky to emerge from tonight’s title defense against unbeaten knockout ace, Hamzah Sheeraz with championship in tow, fighting to a controversial split decision draw against the British-Pakistani striker in Riyadh.

Adames, the current WBC middleweight titleholder, extends his unbeaten run to seven straight fights with tonight’s draw result against Sheeraz, having dropped an interim WBO light middleweight title fight via decision to Patrick Teixeira back in 2019.

As for Sheeraz, the 25-year-old London-born challenger had entered tonight’s first WBC middleweight title fight for himself in the midst of an impressive 21-fight unbeaten run, landing an impressive 17 separate career knockout successes to boot.

And unable to split themselves to find an eventual winner tonight over the course of 12 hard-fought rounds, Adames would retain his undisputed middleweight crown courtesy of a split draw decision (115-114, 118-110, 114-114) in the Middle East.

Below, catch the highlights from Carlos Adames’ split draw with Hamzah Sheeraz