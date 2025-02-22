Vergil Ortiz Jr. Retains Interim WBC Title with Impressive Showing Against Israil Madrimov – Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 Highlights
Vergil Ortiz Jr. kept both his undefeated record and his interim WBC super welterweight world title intact with an impressive performance against Israil Madrimov at the AMD Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Ortiz started strong, putting a load of pressure on Madrimov from the get-go and likely taking the first two rounds, but it was Madrimov who started to turn it on during the middle of the 12-round scrap.
However, it wasn’t long before Ortiz got back on his front foot and started swinging away in the later rounds as Madrimov appeared to run out of steam. Still, Madrimov made it a fight, closing the gap in the final round, but it just wasn’t enough to dethrone the interim titleholder.
Official Result: Vergil Ortiz Jr. def. Israil Madrimov via unanimous decision (117-111, 115-113, 115-113) to retain the interim WBC super welterweight world championship.