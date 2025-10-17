Tamerlan Dulatov “In 2 Years, I’m Going To Be In The UFC”

Tamerlan Dulatov is a little more reserved in his fight predictions than his mixed martial artist siblings but he is still confident his next fight on Saturday ends inside the distance. Tamerlan Dulatov clashes with Henrique Melo at OKTAGON 78: Eckerlin vs. Trušček on October 18th and the former appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to touch on multiple topics.

Heading into this fight with a 2-0 professional ledger in MMA with two first round finishes, when asked if he will go 3-0 with three first round finishes on Saturday in the Oktagon MMA cage, Tamerlan Dulatov said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Man, I’m not; my brother is like always predicting and saying that, man, I’m going to knock him out. I feel like I told you, I’m sure that I’m better than wrestling, grappling, and stand up than him. He going to make; I think he going to make a mistake in a shoot, you know. I think he will shoot, make a mistake, and in this moment, I’m going to finish him. I’m sure that it will be a finish. I don’t know first round, second round, but like, I know how explosive I am and I know how fast I like punish you for a mistake, you know.” “I think he going to make a mistake. I hope the fight will go like more than two-three minutes. I want to show the people because I have such small experience in MMA because I only have two amateur fights, two pro fights, you know, it’s nothing. I want to grow like up and fight, you know. I want after one minute, I want that he hit me one-two times. I want to wake up, you know, and then I want to like; to be like I’m in sparring, you know.” “And when I start my style like in sparring, brother, I swear the whole arena going to make; like after I start showing how I am in stand up, like I always move, I am sure that the whole arena will go crazy, man, you know. That’s my biggest goal right now for the fight, I want to make my style.” “My style, how I fight, not like when you are maybe nervous or anything else. You don’t act like you want but I want to act like in sparring. Right hand, right high kick, move a little bit, flying knees, you know, what I always do in sparring, you know, man. I’m sure it’s going to be a finish, but I don’t know first, second, third round, but I’m sure it’s going to be a finish.”

Tamerlan Dulatov: “in two years I’m going to be in the UFC”

When offering up his parting thoughts ahead of tomorrow’s Oktagon MMA contest, Tamerlan Dulatov stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],