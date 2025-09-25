Carl Froch: Crawford “Dominated” Canelo, Turki and Dana White won’t “get any of the top fighters signing into a league”

Carl Froch recently touched on aspects of the massive Netflix broadcast for Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez and also addressed the promotional forces behind that event. During a recent interview with Football Blog, Froch spoke about the recent generational mega fight, and he frankly does not see the need for a sequel clash between Crawford and Alvarez.

‘The Cobra’ predicted the hugely viewed fight outcome accurately and aimed to give Terence Crawford his flowers while earnestly addressing where he sees Canelo Alvarez is at in his career, as Froch said,

“I did predict Crawford. I had to get it right. I said Canelo’s past his best, but I don’t want to take anything away from Crawford. But to come up two or three weight divisions and dominate in the way in which he did, he deserves a lot of praise for that fight. Crawford wasn’t getting hit. He got caught with the odd shot. Crawford literally just dominated for me. It looked easy for him. Canelo’s past his best, he’s seen better days, he’s a lot of miles on the clock with 67 fights.”

Carl Froch on Alalshikh and White: ” you’re not going to get any of the top fighters signing into a league”

Dana White and Turki Alalshikh are aiming to bring a UFC-style framework to boxing as well as upend protective legislation for boxers, as the TKO boxing league has professed a desire to make amendments to the Muhammad Ali Act. Touching on the plans that those two figures have under the TKO umbrella to fundamentally change the pugilistic paradigm of boxing, Froch stated,