Why Did Jon Jones Apologize to Dana White? UFC President Reveals All

Jon Jones has apparently offered up a recent apology to Dana White according to the UFC figurehead. This was expressed by White during an appearance on Impaulsive while speaking to WWE star Logan Paul. The tumultuous saga of Jon Jones as UFC heavyweight champion saw ‘Bones’ continually string along the promotion as the hoped to book a title unification bout with then-interim champion Tom Aspinall.

In the end Jones would relay to Dana White that he would be retiring which White made public at the UFC Baku post-fight press conference. Since then, Jones has indicated his keenness to return for the planned UFC White House card which is tentatively mapped out for June 2026. Seemingly sidestepping Jones’ request and illustrating he has far more faith in a fellow UFC star to come through for a mega event like that, White said,

“Jon sent me a text apologizing, but I need people that I can seriously rely on for this one [White House card]. People talk s**t about Conor [McGregor] — I’ve been in the trenches with Conor. He doesn’t care, he’ll literally fight anybody. Conor and I’ve been talking nonstop and he’s dead serious.”

Jon Jones being excluded by Dana White makes sense to a former UFC champion

Jon Jones not being Dana White’s first choice for next year’s UFC White House card isn’t altogether surprising according to a former UFC middleweight champion. This was expressed by Michael Bisping during a recent episode of his Believe You Me Podcast as Bisping stated [via MMA Junkie],