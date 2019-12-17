Carl Booth Targets BRAVE CF Welterweight Championship

Spread the word!













British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not the only Englishman who finished last week with a comprehensive victory.

While Carl Booth may have been a long way from home, the English welterweight looked remarkably relaxed as he comfortably outpointed USA’s Hayder Hassan in their main event clash at BRAVE CF 32 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The Nottingham born fighter out-struck his opponent throughout their three-round encounter. Hassan, who had his nose broken in the opening frame, was unable to establish any sustained attacking rhythm. Booth’s movement, distant management and varied striking, made it a tough night at the office for the American, who was making his promotional debut.

Booth’s win has pole-vaulted him into title contention. In his post-fight interview, Booth made it clear he is targeting the BRAVE Welterweight World Championship, currently held by Jordan’s Jarrah Al-Selawe.

” London baby, let’s do it in London, man. Let’s do it in England. Let’s have a fight, me on my turf, and I will rip that belt off him,” Booth said.

The pair have a history which dates back to 2014. Booth drew first blood in their opening encounter, stopping Al-Selawe with less than a minute gone on the clock. When the two next met in 2017, it was the Jordanian who left the cage the victor, winning via unanimous decision. Both bouts took place in the Middle East.

Regardless of where the fight takes place, a rubber bout between these two would be a must-see for BRAVE fans.