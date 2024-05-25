Video – Boxing star Canelo Alvarez unleashes brutal body shot on foolish fight fan: ‘That was a heater’

Canelo Alvarez didn’t hold back when one foolish fan asked the boxing icon to hit him.

In recent years, fight fans have wanted to know what it feels like to take a shot from some of the most well-trained athletes in the world. So anytime someone bumps into a professional boxer or a mixed martial artist, they immediately ask to be hit.

In many cases, the fighters oblige, offering up maybe 50% of their power — just enough to let the fans know what separates them.

Clearly, Canelo didn’t get the memo.

Fresh off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Jaime Munguía in Las Vegas, Canelo was attending an event when a fan approached him, asking to be hit in the body by the undisputed super middleweight world champion. In the clip, which you can see below, Canelo doesn’t hold anything back, uncorking a vicious body blow before turning around and walking away like nothing had happened.

Canelo Alvarez didn’t hold back on a fan who asked him for a body shot 💀 pic.twitter.com/dx4BJO02py — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 23, 2024

