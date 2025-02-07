Canelo Alvarez labelled ‘Slave’ to Saudi Arabia by Jake Paul after skirting grudge fight

Undisputed world champion boxing star, Canelo Alvarez has been ripped by polarizing puncher, Jake Paul this evening, after a reported grudge fight between the duo hit the skids amid heavy links to a cruiserweight pairing on Cinco de Mayo weekend this year.

Canelo, the current super middleweight titleholder, was all but signed to take on 11-1 striker, Paul on May 3. later this year in a 200lbs cruiserweight pairing, until a last-minute deal was struck with Saudi adviser, Turki Alalshiek to see the Jalisco native feature under his promotional guidance as part of a four-fight deal.

“In a stunning, 11th-hour development with the Jake Paul fight at the 1-yard line, Canelo Alvarez has instead closed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season to salvage the Terence Crawford mega fight in September.” Mike Coppinger posted on his official X account.

Jake Paul labels Canelo Alvarez a “slave” for avoiding May fight with him

And reacting to Canelo’s last-minute deal with Alalshiek, Ohio native, Paul claimed the former was a “slave” to the Saudi adviser, claiming he ducked a pairing to share the squared circle with him in May.

“Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil,” Jake Paul posted on his official X account. “it’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I’m the new face of boxing.

“You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved,” Jake Paul continued. “When all of your events tank and lose money you will all realize who the king of the sport is. 28 years old. Biggest fight in boxing history. My own boss. Not owned. 5 years in. All of you felines want to see me fail, but god has other plans. It’s the era of good. The era of the elephant. It’s the era of MVP.”