Canelo Alvarez will be returning to Jalisco for the first time since 2010 to face John Ryder in the ring and defend his undisputed super-middleweight title.

On the 6th of May, the Akron Stadium in Mexico hold over 50,000 spectators for what is expected to be the hottest Cinco de Mayo throwdown ever. Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso has called Canelo’s return to Mexico “historic” and we can’t help but feel the same about this showdown.

What to Expect

After beating Gennadiy Golovkin last September in Las Vegas, this will be the second time that Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) will be defending his title, having taken it from Caleb Plant in November of 2021. The London-born Ryder (32-5 18 KOs) will be preparing for the biggest fight of his career.

Nicknamed “the Gorilla”, the WBO challenger explicitly expressed his respect for Canelo, calling him “one of the greats”. Coming off a win against Daniel Jacobs, Ryder’s got his head in the game and will be putting up a tough fight.

