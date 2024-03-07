Breaking – Canelo Alvarez set to fight Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas championship clash on May 4.

ByRoss Markey
Canelo Alvarez set to fight Jaime Munguia in championship clash on May 4. in Las Vegas

Super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez is set for his first outing inside the ring later this year, taking on silver super middleweight champion and compatriot, Jaime Munguia in a WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF super middleweight championship fight on May 4. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo, who most recently featured atop a pay-per-view card in September of last year in ‘Sin City’, extended his winning streak to three straight fights in a one-sided decision win over Jermell Charlo in a championship clash between the duo. 

Canelo Alvarez

And as for Munguia, the Tijuana native improved his unbeaten professional record to 43-0 back in January in Phoenix, Arizona – retaining his WBC silver super middleweight championship in a ninth round TKO win over common-foe, John Ryder.

READ MORE:  Breaking - Mike Tyson set to fight Jake Paul in boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Texas in July, broadcast on Netflix

Canelo Alvarez meets Jaime Munguia on May 4. in Las Vegas

Linked with a title fight against either Munguia or Puerto Rico puncher, Edgar Berlanga – Canelo’s Alvarez championship fight with the former was first reported by ESPN journalist, Salvador Rodriguez.

“#CaneloMunguia 4 de Mayo T-Mobile Arena Prime Video PPV + DAZN PPV,” Rodriguez posted on his official X account. 

Riding a three-fight winning run into his return in May, Guadalajara favorite, Canelo Alvarez added the above-mentioned, Charlo to a winning spree which includes a decision win over the previously noted British challenger, Ryder – and a trilogy success over Gennady Golovkin over the course of 12 rounds in the pair’s third fight. 

READ MORE:  Jake Paul scores emphatic first round TKO against overmatched Ryan Bourland, calls out Canelo Alvarez - Highlights

A certain force to be reckoned with at the super middleweight limit, emerging Tijuana punisher, Munguia moved to 43-0 with his knockout win over Ryder two months ago, adding the former to an ever-growing list of victories against notable contenders, which includes the likes of Sadam Ali, Liam Smith, Dennis Hogan, Gary O’Sullivan, Jimmy Kelly, and Sergiy Dereyanchenko. 

May’s title clash with Munguia will come as Mexican veteran, Canelo’s whopping thirteenth straight world championship fight – as he returns to ‘Sin City’ for another blockbuster showcase in Paradise, Nevada.

Who wins later this summer: Canelo Alvarez or Jaime Munguia?

READ MORE:  UFC star Conor McGregor provides update on boxing fight with Manny Pacquiao: 'It could be December'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts