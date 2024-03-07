Breaking – Canelo Alvarez set to fight Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas championship clash on May 4.

Super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez is set for his first outing inside the ring later this year, taking on silver super middleweight champion and compatriot, Jaime Munguia in a WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF super middleweight championship fight on May 4. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo, who most recently featured atop a pay-per-view card in September of last year in ‘Sin City’, extended his winning streak to three straight fights in a one-sided decision win over Jermell Charlo in a championship clash between the duo.

And as for Munguia, the Tijuana native improved his unbeaten professional record to 43-0 back in January in Phoenix, Arizona – retaining his WBC silver super middleweight championship in a ninth round TKO win over common-foe, John Ryder.

Canelo Alvarez meets Jaime Munguia on May 4. in Las Vegas

Linked with a title fight against either Munguia or Puerto Rico puncher, Edgar Berlanga – Canelo’s Alvarez championship fight with the former was first reported by ESPN journalist, Salvador Rodriguez.



"#CaneloMunguia 4 de Mayo T-Mobile Arena Prime Video PPV + DAZN PPV," Rodriguez posted on his official X account.

🇲🇽🤝🏼🇲🇽#CaneloMunguia

👑👑👑👑

4 de Mayo

T-Mobile Arena

Prime Video PPV + DAZN PPV — Salvador Rodriguez (@ChavaESPN) March 7, 2024

Riding a three-fight winning run into his return in May, Guadalajara favorite, Canelo Alvarez added the above-mentioned, Charlo to a winning spree which includes a decision win over the previously noted British challenger, Ryder – and a trilogy success over Gennady Golovkin over the course of 12 rounds in the pair’s third fight.

A certain force to be reckoned with at the super middleweight limit, emerging Tijuana punisher, Munguia moved to 43-0 with his knockout win over Ryder two months ago, adding the former to an ever-growing list of victories against notable contenders, which includes the likes of Sadam Ali, Liam Smith, Dennis Hogan, Gary O’Sullivan, Jimmy Kelly, and Sergiy Dereyanchenko.

May’s title clash with Munguia will come as Mexican veteran, Canelo’s whopping thirteenth straight world championship fight – as he returns to ‘Sin City’ for another blockbuster showcase in Paradise, Nevada.

