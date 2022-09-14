Report – Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen targeted to headline UFC Vegas 63 on October 29.

A high-stakes featherweight main event between New England Cartel staple, Calvin Kattar, and the surging Ipswitch native, Arnold Allen is currently in the works to take main event honors at a UFC Vegas 63 event on October 29. from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Set to headline for the fifth occasion under the UFC banner, Kattar, the current #5 ranked featherweight contender, last featured in the main event of UFC Austin back in June, turning in a Fight of the Night performance in an eventual split decision loss to Josh Emmett.

Undefeated in his nine-fight Octagon tenure, #6 rated challenger, Allen featured most recently at UFC London back in March, earning a Performance of the Night bonus with a first round knockout win over Dan Hooker. ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto was first to report the news of Kattar’s return against Allen as per UFC president, Dana White.

Big one at featherweight in the works … No. 5 Calvin Kattar (@CalvinKattar) vs. No. 6 Arnold Allen (@Arnoldbfa) will headline UFC Fight Night on Oct. 29, per Dana White. Should be official shortly. Action fight. pic.twitter.com/yyobEPbdcB — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 15, 2022

Calvin Kattar landed a standout win over Giga Chikadze earlier this year

23-6 as a professional, returning to the Octagon back in January after a year layoff, Kattar turned in a one-sided unanimous decision triumph over Georgian striker, Giga Chikadze at the UFC Apex facility.

3-2 in his last five Octagon appearances, Calvin Kattar’s sole other loss in that period came in the form of a unanimous decision loss against former featherweight champion, Max Holloway.

Landing seven Octagon victories, Kattar has defeated Andre Fili, Shane Burgos, Chris Fishgold, Ricardo Lamas, Jeremy Stephens, and Dan Ige to go with his win against Chikadze.

A former Cage Warriors contender, Allen, who landed in the UFC back in June 2015 at a UFC event in Berlin, Germany – has enjoyed a purple patch in his featherweight tenure, improving his professional record to 19-1 with his March knockout of Hooker.

In other eye-catching UFC wins, Allen defeated Mads Burnell, Jordan Rinaldi, Gilbert Melendez, Nik Lentz, and Sodiq Yusuff.