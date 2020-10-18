It looks like Calvin Kattar has his next fight booked.

Just a day after UFC Fight Island 6 where Brian Ortega virtually guaranteed his place as the next title challenger for Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight crown, another title hopeful in Kattar seems to have gotten his own title eliminator fight.

Kattar’s team New England Cartel posted Sunday that there was big fight news coming soon to which Kattar responded with a shifty eyes emoji.

“Christmas coming a little early for the Cartel. Some fight news coming soon and it’s a big one! #ufc”

Kattar is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige in July which followed an impressive second-round knockout of Jeremy Stephens in May.

Given his activity in 2020, he felt he was deserving of a title shot. However, Volkanovski felt he needed one more win to get it. Considering the state of the division, it’s very possible that the “The Boston Finisher” has landed either a fight with former champion Max Holloway or a rematch with Zabit Magomedsharipov.

A win over any of those two fighters and it would definitely be hard to deny Kattar the next shot.

Who do you think Kattar is fighting next?