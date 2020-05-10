Calvin Kattar Drops Jeremy Stephens With Huge Elbow – UFC 249 Highlights

Calvin Kattar made a statement at UFC 249 on Saturday night.
Kattar returned to the win column with an emphatic finish over Jeremy Stephens on the main card. Stephens had a promising start as he was aggressive early on and landed a number of leg kicks.
However, Kattar maintained his composure and landed a number of big strikes and combinations. In the end, it was a well-timed elbow that dropped Stephens with Kattar landing some ground and pound before the referee saw enough.
Check out the highlights below:
What did you think of Kattar’s win?