Calvin Kattar Finishes Jeremy Stephens With Strikes – UFC 249 Results

Next up on the UFC 249 main card is a featherweight tilt between Calvin Kattar and Jeremy Stephens.

Round 1: Stephens unloads with some strikes but Kattar blocks most of them. Stephens lands a big leg kick and continues to swing. Stephens continues to attack the legs. Kattar lands a good left hook but receives a body kick from Stephens. Kattar lands a slick combination before landing a huge right hand. Stephens backs up and partially lands his own right hand. Kattar ends the round strong.

Round 2: Stephens starts the second round with another leg kick. Kattar returns one of his own. Kattar seems to have hurt Stephens’ leg now. Kattar lands a solid combination but Stephens eats it while backing up. Stephens clinches him up against the fence before they separate. Kattar lands a huge elbow that drops Stephens. He lands ground and pound to get the second-round finish.

Official result: Calvin Kattar defeats Jeremy Stephens via R2 knockout (2:42).