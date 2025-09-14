Callum Walsh Triumphs Over Fernando Vargas Jr. – Canelo vs. Crawford Highlights

Callum Walsh kept his undefeated record intact, scoring a decisive decision victory over Fernando Vargas Jr. in the Canelo vs. Crawford co-main event on Saturday night.

Walsh came out and got to work right away, lighting up Vargas’ midsection and outstriking his opponent by a significant margin through the first three rounds of action.

Vargas started to find his range in the fourth, but Walsh’s growing confidence and barrage of combinations made it difficult for Vargas to sustain his success. By the time we got into the eighth stanza, Walsh appeared to be in complete control as Vargas’ punches started to look a bit lackadaisical.

The ninth round saw Walsh in complete control, significantly outstriking Walsh and comfortably controlling the pace of the fight. Walsh attempted to change that in the 10th, coming out and firing on all cylinders, but by then, it was too little, too late for the second-generation star.

Official Result: Callum Walsh def. Fernando Vargas Jr. via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90).

Check out Highlights From Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr.:

These Callum Walsh combinations on Fernando Vargas Jr. 🔥 #CaneloCrawford pic.twitter.com/IAWXfefNLf — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) September 14, 2025

Callum Walsh DIGS to the BODY of Fernando Vargas Jr. in the closing seconds of ROUND 5 💥#WalshVargas | #CaneloCrawford | #Boxingpic.twitter.com/8sU2sahVeK — RINGOFHIGHLIGHTS (@ringofhighlight) September 14, 2025

Callum Walsh SMACKS Fernando Vargas Jr. with a LEFT HOOK after a RIGHT HOOK to the Body in ROUND 6 🥊#WalshVargas | #CaneloCrawford | #Boxingpic.twitter.com/bvD5fUQskM — RINGOFHIGHLIGHTS (@ringofhighlight) September 14, 2025