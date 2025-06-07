Callum Simpson TKOs Ivan Zucco in 10th Round to Claim European Super Middleweight Title – Simpson vs. Zucco Highlights

Callum Simpson extended his undefeated record to 18-0 with a stellar 10th-round TKO over Ivan Zucco in Barnsley, Yorkshire, on Saturday night.

Things got off to a fast start with both fighters trading shots in the center of the ring. Simpson connected with a stinging left hook that appeared to wobble Zucco, prompting Simpson to unleash a flurry of strikes, perhaps looking to make it an early night for himself.

Zucco managed to survive the onslaught but found himself dealing with another barrage of punches while pinned up against the fence.

It was more of the same in the second round, with Simpson landing an absolutely vicious uppercut that had Zucco looking like a bobblehead. But to Zucco’s credit, he ate it and asked for more.

However, things took a turn for the crazy in the third when Zucco unleashed a straight left that caught Simpson clean on the nose and sent him to the canvas, giving us our first knockdown on the night.

Simpson came out in the fourth and really turned up the heat, perhaps a little pissed off after getting dropped late in the last round. From there, Simpson slowly started to take over the contest until things came to a head in the 10th round.

With Zucco cornered, Simpson landed a pair of nasty uppercuts that forced Zucco to take a knee. He answered the count, but was immediately met with more strikes in the corner, prompting him to go down once again. Zucco got to his feet once again, but his corner opted to throw in the towel, bringing an end to the fight and sending the raucous crowd at Oakwell Stadium into an absolute frenzy.

Official Result: Callum Simpson def. Ivan Zucco via TKO at 2:28 of Round 10 to become the new EBU European Super Middleweight Champion.

