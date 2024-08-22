Caio Borralho Trashes Dricus Du Plessis: “Bad technique, bad gameplan, crazy style”

It may not be pretty, but Dricus Du Plessis always gets the job done.

From the moment he first stepped inside the Octagon four years ago, ‘Stillknocks’ has been slapped with criticism. Whether it be his awkward style or questionable cardio, everyone had a reason to suggest that ‘DDP’ would never be anything more than a mid-carder.

Fast forward to August 2024 and not only is Du Plessis the middleweight world champion, but he just submitted one of the greatest 185’ers in the history of the sport, Israel Adesanya.

But despite all his success, there are still plenty of detractors. That includes rising contender Caio Borralho who made some disparaging remarks about Du Plessis ahead of his Fight Night headliner inside The APEX this Saturday.

"It's crazy how bad he is, but how he makes it work."#UFCVegas96 headliner Caio Borralho gives props to Dricus Du Plessis. pic.twitter.com/OBy4lTWQqJ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 21, 2024

”It’s crazy… I always bet against him [Du Plessis],” Borralho said during Wednesday’s media day. “It’s crazy how bad he is, but how he makes it work… Props to him. Man, I just need to congratulate him because, even with bad technique, bad gameplan, crazy style, he always makes it work. He is winning, he is undefeated in the UFC, so he deserves the spot where he is right now” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Caio Borralho not thinking about a title fight with Dricus Du Plessis just yet

Borralho is currently sitting outside the middleweight top 10, but if he can secure a big win over Jared Cannonier, he’ll thrust himself into the top five and establish himself as a legitimate contender in one of the UFC’s most talent-rich divisions.

But ‘The Natural’ isn’t getting ahead of himself just yet. He knows he has a tough test ahead before he can start thinking about a shot at UFC gold.