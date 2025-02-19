Caio Borralho previews potential future UFC fight with ‘Friend’ Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I can beat him’

Working his way through middleweight foes, Brazilian star, Caio Borralho admits he would rather tackle the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis for the title in the future, but insists if he’s pitted with his close “friend”, Khamzat Chimaev — he can dispatch the Chechen, too.

Borralho, the current number six ranked middleweight contender, has been urged to make his return in a title eliminator against recent big winner, Nassourdine Imavov — off the back of his splendid UFC Saudia Arabia win, with the champion welcoming a clash with Chimaev first and foremost.

Most recently turning in his staggering fourteenth straight professional victory, Fight Nerds staple, Borralho took home a dominant unanimous decision win over last week’s headliner, Jared Cannonier, landing his seventh Octagon victory to boot since his debut outing just less than three years ago.

Caio Borralho prefers Dricus du Plessis clash over Khamzat Chimaev fight

And inching his way closer toward a title charge in the Octagon amid links to a title decider clash with Russian-French contender, Imavov, Borralho has claimed this evening during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned how a title clash with du Plessis is on his wishlist, as well as a pairing with friend, Chimaev.

“I think I prefer to face Dricus (du Plessis) [for the title] because, you know — like Khamzat (Chimaev) is a hell of a competitor and all that,” Caio Borralho explained. “But actually I know I can beat him too, but he’s a kind of a friend of mine, you know, not that close friend, because we train together. I helped him with his fight against Nate Diaz.

That was supposed to happen against Nate Diaz. So I was there in Sweden and then we fly to Vegas to finish his training camp and all that,” Caio Borralho said. “So I was there helping him. So I approached a little bit from him, you know, when I was father, my son was born, he came to me and said congratulations and all that. So that was kind of the friendship that we have, you know. So with that being said, for sure, I prefer to face Dricus because, you know.”