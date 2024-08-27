Caio Borralho names Khamzat Chimaev as the toughest training partner over Sean Strickland

Off the back of his impressive victory over the course of the weekend in the main event of UFC Vegas 96, surging middleweight threat, Caio Borralho is on a fast track to the championship, however, admits he will have his hands full if he has to face the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev — labelling him his toughest training mate.

Borralho, who managed to scoop himself the number five rank at middleweight this week, turned in an impressive unanimous decision win over former title challenger, Jared Cannonier over the course of five rounds — landing in a headlining bout for the first time since his move to the organization.

Dropping the former title challenger in the final round, Borralho would ride out a unanimous judging victory over the ex-championship chaser, and made his intentions clear to fight the winner of an expected rematch between current champion, Dricus du Plessis, and former champion, Sean Strickland next.

Caio Borralho heaps praise on Khamzat Chimaev’s ability

However, the Fighting Nerds staple has shared some insight into some of the arduous training regimes he was put through during his time with Xtreme Couture — labeling Chechen star, Chimaev his most challenging partner due to his wrestling ability.

“Oh dude, for the sure the hardest guy to train [with] is Khamzat (Chimaev),” Caio Borralho told The Schmo. “He’s a very hard guy to train. His style, his wrestling background — he’s very good at wrestling. He goes hard all the rounds. I think he’s one of the hardest training to do.”

“I’ve been training with Sean Strickland, (Chris Curtis), too — very tough guys and hard training,” Caio Borralho explained. “Training with Sean Strickland is very hard, too, because he always pushes forward like screaming at your face. But, I think Khamzat is the guy who is most difficult to train with for sure. But he is the guy that I develop myself most.”