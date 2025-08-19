Caio Borralho Prepared to Defeat Khamzat Chimaev ‘Right Away’ – The UFC Need Only Phone

Caio Borralho thinks he has the tools to dethrone Khamzat Chimaev.

‘Borz’ put on one of the most dominant displays in UFC title fight history in Chicago, securing a decisive decision victory over Reinier de Ridder to become the promotion’s new undisputed middleweight world champion.

Since then, potential contenders have been lining up, believing they have what it takes to solve the puzzle and hand Chimaev his first-ever loss. That includes Borralho, who made it clear that if the UFC wants to book him for a title fight in October, he’ll gladly bail on his scheduled scrap at UFC Paris a month earlier.

“I’m very respectful for Khamzat,” Borralho told MMA Junkie. “He’s like a brother for me. But at this time, at this point, in this level of the competition, it’s me and him, you know. “If the UFC comes to me right now and says, ‘Forget him. Go prepare to fight Khamzat in October,’ I’m ready. If the UFC offer me this, I’ll say yes right away. See what happens. I don’t care for this guy. Let him wait.”

Caio Borralho Still Has to go through middleweight’s No. 1 contender if he wants to fight Chimaev

The fighter Borralho doesn’t “care for” just happens to be the current top-ranked middleweight contender, Nassourdine Imavov. The two are scheduled to scrap in ‘The City of Light’ on September 6, with the winner likely emerging as Chimaev’s first challenger.

Of course, if Chimaev decides to make a quick turnaround and fight in October when the UFC heads back to Abu Dhabi, Borralho or Imavov could get the call. But considering ‘Borz’ barely averages one fight per year these days, we wouldn’t bet money on that happening.