Last night’s co-main event saw a pair of middleweight prospects square off. Both Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan are graduates of The Dana White Contender Series and both knew heading in that a win could catapult them into some big fights at 185lbs.

It would be the 29-year-old Caio Borralho who took the clear victory over Petrosyan, earning his second win inside the Octagon. In his post-fight press conference, Borralho expressed that he now feels he is deserving of a bigger stage after his last few performances paired with his marketability. Borrahlo would have to deliver two wins on The Contender Series before earning a contract. Both were in the space of a month.

“It’s my fourth fight in ten months, and my fourth fight at a high level, and my fourth domination win,” Borralho said. “I did what I needed to do. I got the job done, and I’m ready for the new challenges. To the big stage. To a pay-per-view card. I can sell fights. I can talk, and I can win, and that’s what matters.”

“I’m a fighting nerd, I will calculate everything and will do what I need to do to win the fight. I’m not just gonna brawl and be a dumb fighter. I’m a fighting nerd and it’s bullying payback time.”

Borralho is now on a nine-fight win streak, four of which have either been on DWCS or in the octagon. ‘The Natural’s confidence now seems to be on an all-time high and it was palpable during his press conference following UFC Vegas 58.

“Of course, I 100% know that I’ve won this fight. I got two judges give me 30-27, another judge didn’t see it that way but I won the fight in a dominating performance against a tough and high-level guy. In my first fight they give me sambo world champion and I dominated him and now they give me a kickboxing world champion and I dominated him.”

“So keep bringing the world champions and I will show what I’m capable of.”

Caio Borralho talking post UFC Vegas 58

What’s next for Caio Borralho?