Cain Velasquez Thinks Daniel Cormier Wants Stipe Miocic Trilogy

After Daniel Cormier was knocked out by Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 to lose the heavyweight title, many wondered what was next for “DC.” He could retire, or if he wanted another fightm the Miocic trilogy is there, as well as a possible Jon Jones trilogy.

According to Cain Velasquez, one of “DC’s” best friends and training partners, he believes the 40-year-old wants the Miocic trilogy.

“You know what, he really hasn’t told me what he wants to do, and I didn’t ask him,” Velasquez said to MMA Junkie. “It was somewhat close to his fight, and my prayers are with his family. He just lost his dad, so he’s in that whole state.

“I believe he wants to come back and fight Stipe. If he wants to do that, then I’m 100 percent behind him.”

The trilogy fight with Miocic would no doubt be an interesting fight for Cormier. He was having success in the fight and was up 30-27 on two of the judge’s scorecards entering the fourth round. Yet, he stopped using his wrestling and got rocked and finished on the feet.

For Velasquez, he believes Cormier can beat Miocic and will be behind him if he decides to return again.

“I believe he can go out there and beat Stipe, for sure,” Velasquez said. “I think he has all the tools, and if he really wants to do that, he can, but he doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody, I don’t think, but this is a decision that he has to make, and he will. Once he does, whether he wants to not do it anymore or get that one fight again, I’m 100 percent behind him, and I’m always supporting him.”

But, the major question is, will Cormier fight again? Or will he decide to ride off into the sunset as one of the greatest of all time?

Are you interested in seeing Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 3?