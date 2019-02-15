Cain Velasquez Shares Thoughts On If Stipe Miocic Deserves DC Rematch

Cain Velasquez shares his thoughts on whether he thinks that former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic should get a title fight.

Cain’s teammate, Daniel Cormier, scored a KO win over Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event. This fight took place in July at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which marked history as Cormier was a two-division champion. DC has since relinquished the UFC light heavyweight title.

Since then, Miocic has stayed outside of the Octagon while he voices his thoughts about why he should get a rematch against DC. While doing promotion for his UFC on ESPN fight against Francis Ngannou, Cain was asked whether this fight makes sense for DC.

“Stipe just put in work when he needed to do it, and he won when he needed to do it. My hat’s off to him, with the guys that he’s fought. I believe he’s been a great champion,” Velasquez said of Miocic (h/t CageSide Press). “I knew just going in and watching him throughout his career, I knew how good he was.



“When [Daniel Cormier] had the opportunity to fight him, I didn’t see anywhere where Daniel would lose that fight. I was pretty confident in that,” he continued. “Just because you were the reigning, defending heavyweight champion, doesn’t mean you get a title shot right away.”

