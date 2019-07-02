Cain Velasquez Receives Opponents For Pro-Wrestling Debut

Spread the word!













Cain Velasquez made his intentions known that he would be making the transition into pro-wrestling, and has now received his opponents for his debut match.

The former UFC heavyweight champion signed with AAA, which is the biggest wrestling promotion in Mexico, back in March. Now, he’s slated to make his in-ring debut at TripleMania XXVII on August 3, 2019, at Arena Ciudad in Mexico City.

On Tuesday it was revealed that he’ll team up with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown against Texano Jr., Taurus, and a mystery partner in a six-man tag team match:

.@luchalibreaaa has just announced a HUGE #TriplemaniaXXVII match featuring #AEW EVP @CodyRhodes teaming w/ @cainmma making his pro wrestling debut and @Psychooriginal against Texano Jr, Taurus and a mystery partner https://t.co/mp2QmTS2U3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 2, 2019

The former UFC heavyweight champion returned to the Octagon back in February, but things didn’t go as planned. He was KO’d by Francis Ngannou in just 26 seconds in the main event of UFC on ESPN 1 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The finish of the fight saw Velasquez get caught with a flurry of strikes. But his knee gave out, forcing him to fall to the canvas in pain. Ngannou finished him on the ground with punches.

TripleMania Card

Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Blue Demon Jr. – Hair vs. Mask.

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. & Laredo Kid & Rey Fenix.

Cain Velasquez & Cody & Psycho Clown vs. Texano Jr. & Taurus & a mystery partner.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Faby Apache, vs. Lady Shani vs. Keyra vs. La Hiedra vs. Chik Tormenta.

Hijo del Vikingo & Myzteziz Jr. & Golden Magic vs. Tito Santana & Mocho Cota Jr. & Carta Brava Jr. vs. Pimpinela & Maximo & Mamba

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Lady Maravilla.

Nino Hamburguesa Big Mami vs. Sammy Guevara.

Villano III Jr. vs. Australian Suicida Vanilla.

Battle Royal.

How do you think Cain Velasquez will do in his pro-wrestling debut?