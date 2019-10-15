Cain Velasquez Issues Lengthy Statement After MMA Retirement

Spread the word!













Two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has called his mixed martial arts (MMA) career quits. Velasquez recently inked a multi-year deal with professional wrestling juggernaut, WWE. Now, Velasquez will turn his attention to his professional wrestling career.

Amidst the news, Velasquez has released a lengthy statement on his decision, thanking UFC fans for their years of support, as well as thanking WWE fans for welcoming him with open arms. Here’s what he said.

“To the UFC, my family, friends, and all the fans, thank you for the past 11 years. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates and agents. I am so blessed to have been able to have a career doing something I absolutely love. I knew from the time I was a junior in college I wanted to be a fighter and after graduating from college, I set off on my journey of becoming a fighter with the goal of being UFC Heavyweight champion.

“There are few people in this world that can say they have achieved what I have, and I am forever grateful for the opportunities and position I held being a part of the UFC. With my official retirement from the UFC, it’s time for the next chapter. A year ago, when I went to my first WWE show, I fell back in love with a sport that I had watched and participated in since I was a child.

“From that moment, I have been doing a crash course on all things that relate to pro wrestling. I’ve been training at different gyms, going to shows and watching more matches then (sic) I would like to admit, but I can honestly say I eat, sleep and breathe (sic) wrestling now.

“The contract is signed and I’m on my way to my next goal which is Universal Champion. WWE Universe, thank you for welcoming me with open arms.”

Velasquez is set to make his WWE debut at the end of the month in Saudi Arabia, taking on former UFC foe Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel event.

What do you think about Velasquez opting to retire from MMA and sign with WWE?