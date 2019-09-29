Cain Velasquez In Contract Talks With WWE & AEW

Spread the word!













Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is taking the next step in his professional wrestling career.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Velasquez has met with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He is also said to be checking in with other promotions such as All Extreme Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, talks with the WWE are “serious” but there is no knowledge on what the exact situation is with AEW.

Velasquez is still contracted to the UFC but is allowed to compete in professional wrestling. The American Kickboxing Academy product made his squared circle debut at TripleMania XXVII in August and impressed many.

He most recently competed in a AAA show in New York earlier this month and is set for another show in Los Angeles on October 13. It will be interesting to see what’s next for Velasquez after that show.

As for mixed martial arts, Velasquez last competed in February where he suffered a TKO defeat at the hands of Francis Ngannou. Despite his success in pro wrestling, he has not ruled out a return to the Octagon.

What do you think of Velasquez potentially signing with the WWE?