Cain Velasquez Not Done With UFC Career Yet

Despite what looks to be a very promising career in professional wrestling, Cain Velasquez is not done with mixed martial arts just yet.

Velasquez made his pro wrestling debut last month at Triplemania XXVII and impressed many with his performance. He is scheduled for two more Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide events as many believe sports entertainment is his new calling.

However, the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion is not ready to call it a day just yet, at least when it comes to the Octagon:

“Yes, I will (fight again),” he said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday (via MMA Mania). “Unless someone else tells me otherwise. I would love to fight again, but I want to keep doing this as well.

“I think it would be possible (to do both). If both organizations are okay with it. Obviously I think I am an asset to both, so we will see what happens with that.”

After he is done with Lucha Libre, Velasquez has expressed an interest in wrestling for other organizations. The two main ones are the WWE and AEW:

“I’d like to wrestle for other places as well,” he added. “We’ve been in talks with WWE. I’ve talked to Cody [Rhodes] and AEW a little bit. I want to talk to them a little more. I think AEW is doing some good things.

“I’ve talked to him [Cody] a little bit, I want to talk to him a little more. I think they are doing great things, I think AEW is doing some really cool things.”

As for an Octagon return, there is no update as of now. Velasquez, of course, made his return at UFC Phoenix back in February but suffered a quick knockout loss to Francis Ngannou.

When do you think we’ll see Velasquez back in action?



