UFC president, Dana White has sent a lengthy letter to the the Santa Clara County Superior Court, supporting the promotion’s former two-time heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, who was arrested and charged with attempted murder amongst a slew of other charges following a February arrest in California.

Cain Velasquez has been continually denied bail since his February arrest

The letter, dated March 4. – obtained by MMA Junkie, appeals to the Santa Clara County Superior Court, defending Cain Velasquez, whom he described as “humble” and a “model professional athlete”.

“March 4, 2022

To the honorable judge of the Santa Clara Superior Court,

I write this reference in full knowledge of Cain Velasquez’s current charges of attempted murder and assault,” Dana White’s letter read. “II was stunned to learn of these charges against him, as they are completely out of character for the man I was proud to say was a two-time UFC heavyweight champion.

I have known Mr. Velasquez for more than 16 years, and during his time as an active athlete with UFC, he represented our company with dignity and always treated others with respect. He was a model example of how a professional athlete should carry himself, projecting a positive image to UFC’s fanbase. Mr. Velasquez was extremely professional and went above and beyond to make a connection with our fans and promote the sport of mixed martial arts – not only as an entertainment product, but also as a character – building discipline.



As a Mexican American, Mr. Velasquez was proud of his heritage and never passed up an opportunity to visit Mexico on behalf of our company and demonstrate his gratitude to the Mexican fans for their support.



People who know him best describe him as a humble soft-spoken man who was very much dedicated to his family, including his wife and his two children.



If given the opportunity, I’m sure Mr. Velasquez would like nothing more than to return to his family and continue to make a positive impact on his community.

I sincerely ask that you take this into consideration as you adjudicate next steps in this process concerning Mr. Velasquez.



If you wish for me to confirm any of the above, please do not hesitate to contact me.



Sincerely,

Dana White

UFC President