Cage Warriors 113 Results | Darren Stewart vs. Bartosz Fabinski

LowKickMMA will be bringing you Cage Warriors 113 results throughout tonight from Manchester, England.

#CW113 is the last remaining major MMA event going taking on the planet. It will feature UFC middleweights Darren Stewart and Bartosz Fabinski in the main event after UFC London was unfortunately cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere on the card, we have undefeated Welsh prospect Mason Jones going for the Cage Warriors 155lb belt against Joe McColgan. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett will also make his long-awaited return on the card against late replacement opponent Decky Dalton.

Check out our Cage Warriors 113 results below.

Main Card (9PM)

Middleweight: Bartosz Fabinski def. Darren Stewart via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Lightweight title fight: Mason Jones def. Joe McColgan via TKO in R1

Welterweight: David Bear def. Nathan Jones via unanimous decision (30/27, 30/27, 30/27)

Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett def. Decky Dalton via TKO in R1

Pro Prelims (6.30PM)

Featherweight: Perry Goodwin def. Steve Aimable via unanimous decision (29/28, 29/28, 29/28)

Flyweight: Coner Hignett def. Darren O’Gorman via KO in R3

Flyweight: Adam Amarasinghe def. Jake Bond via KO in R1

Middleweight: Jamie Richardson def. Matthew Bonner via unanimous decision (30/27, 30/27, 30/26)

Featherweight: James Hendin def. Kris Edwards via unanimous decision (30/27, 20/26, 30/25)

Lightweight: Aidan Stephen def. Jack Collins via TKO in R1

Catchweight (148lb): Kingsley Crawford def. Lewis Monarch via submission in R2