Buakaw Banchamek scores body shot knockout over Erkan Varol in BKFC bow – BKFC Thailand 3 Highlights

Making his awaited BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) debut this Saturday evening at BKFC: Thailand 3 – decorated Muay Thai star and sport icon, Buakaw Banchamek turned in a relatively straightforward performance against Erkan Varol, scoring a first round body shot knockout win.

Buakaw Banchamek, who linked up with the David Feldman-led BKFC banner earlier this summer, was also recently joined on the promotion’s roster ahead of a return to Thailand by fellow Thai striking sensation, Saenchai Saepong, made his debut under the promotion at an event tonight in his home country.

Drawing the Turkey native, Varol at the 155lb limit at the Rajadamnern Stadium, Buakaw Banchamek patiently led the former around the ring through the opening round, before springing with a body shot – immediately garnering a response and grimace from Varol.

Marching forward and keeping pressure afoot, Banchamek landed a series of follow-up body shots on Varol in a quick flurry of striking expertise, dropping the Turk on this occasion. With the knockdown count commencing, Buakaw looked on as Varol failed to return to his feet in the first round – scoring the Thai legend a first round knockout victory in his official BKFC bow.

Buakaw Banchamek Knocks Out Erkan Varol pic.twitter.com/tFefbe0Vjl — Pure Finishes (@PureKnockouts) September 3, 2022

Buakaw is regarded as one of the most decorated strikers in Muay Thai history

A decorated Muay Thai striker, the Phuket phenom has landed an array of world championships and Lumpinee stadium titles, including K-1 World Max championships in both 2004 and 2006.