Emotional Bryce Mitchell contemplates retirement following UFC 282 loss: ‘I want to stop with MMA’

In what would come as a shocking decision, UFC featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell has openly revealed he has thought about walking away from professional mixed martial arts, after suffering a one-sided second round defeat at UFC 282 earlier this month.

Mitchell, who boasted an undefeated 15-0 professional record ahead of his featherweight outing at UFC 282 earlier this month against the unbeaten, Ilia Topuria – suffering a bloody, second round arm-triangle submission loss to the German-born contender in a main card matchup.

The defeat came as Mitchell’s first professionally, following a run of six consecutive victories under the banner of the UFC – most recently besting Brazilian striking ace, Edson Barboza in a unanimous decision win back in March at UFC 272.

Bryce Mitchell weighs up potential retirement from MMA competition

In the immediate aftermath of his loss to the surging, Topuria at UFC 282, Mitchell explained how he wanted to walk away from the sport entirely, and attempt to put his energy into another different project.

“I’m just feeling – I guess regret, you know?” Bryce Mitchell said during an episode of The Thrill and the Agony. “I just know I could have done better. I’m just in so much pain that I don’t think it’s worth it to keep going. I want to stop with MMA and I want to take every little bit of focus that I spent every day on MMA, I want to put it into something else.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Mitchell, 28, currently holds the #11 rank in the official featherweight pile despite his loss to Topuria earlier this month, having stocked up impressive victories over the likes of the above-mentioned, Barboza, Andre Fili, Charles Rosa, and a highlight-reel twister win over Matt Sayles during his Octagon tenure. Mitchell currently holds nine career submission successes.