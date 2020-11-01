UFC featherweight prospect Bryce Mitchell impressively stretched his perfect record to 14-0 by beating long-time contender Andre Fili by unanimous decision last night.

Post-fight ‘Thug Nasty’ didn’t seem to be interested in talking about the biggest win of his career at UFC Vegas 12. Mitchell instead ranted about Asa Hutchinson, the Governor of Arkansas who has made mask-wearing amid the COVID-19 pandemic compulsory.

Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) issued an anti-mask statement after Saturday's win: "I'm going to take a lot of criticism."#UFCVegas12 | Full interview: https://t.co/reisHF2QKR pic.twitter.com/a4AIP6Muny — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 1, 2020

“I just want to tell Asa Hutchinson, I think he needs to have a little bit of backbone… there was no vote that said we want our kids in masks, our businesses shut down, our restaurants at half capacity, gyms at half capacity… And I don’t know who he thinks he is telling us that we have to shut down our businesses,” Mitchell said.

The 26-year-old recognized he was going to get some backlash for his comments, but he insisted that as a tax paying American he was entitled to his opinion.

“I’m just asking to get our freedom back,” Mitchell continued. “I don’t think that is much to ask for. What I’m saying is make the mask optional….. Why tell somebody they have to wear a mask?….. Taking away our liberties and taking away freedoms without a vote I don’ think that is the right answer…. There’s going to be a lot of people attacking me for what I said…. You know what I pay my taxes.” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

Mitchell is known to be outspoken about things he feels passionately about. The talented young grappler has been campaigning non-stop for Reebok to make him some camo shorts. After much hard work he finally stepped into the Octagon for the first-time last night sporting the camo shorts he craved so much. The win over Fili was the fifth of Mitchell’s UFC career who can now look forward to facing ranked opposition in 2021.

