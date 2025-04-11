Bryce Mitchell reacts to heated face-off with rival Jean Silva ahead of UFC 314

Controversial UFC star Bryce Mitchell has given his thoughts on his heated face-off with rival Jean Silva.

As we know, Bryce Mitchell is an odd chap. He says and does things that create a stir within the mixed martial arts community and in recent months, he’s been turning things up a notch. Now, at UFC 314, he’ll attempt to remind the world of his abilities inside the cage when he locks horns with rising contender Jean Silva.

As we’ve seen, these two aren’t big fans of one another. While Bryce Mitchell has been trying to largely ignore the insults being thrown his way by Jean Silva, he’s also been drawn into the chaos on a few occasions.

Following their heated face-off earlier this week, Bryce Mitchell gave his thoughts on how things are playing out between the two.

Bryce Mitchell reacts to Jean Silva face-off

“I absolutely loved the press conference, I feel like the Holy Spirit was speaking through me,” Mitchell said on the UFC 314 Weigh-In Show. “With my eyes, I conveyed the message that I’m ready to die and I’m ready to kill, and I said everything that I needed to in that faceoff with my eyes alone.”

“He couldn’t possibly make me react,” Mitchell said. “There’s absolutely nothing that man can do to instill any fear into me. I have the Holy Spirit and the Lord, and fear is not an option.

“I’m fighting him with the full force of the Lord inside of my heart — the true Lord.”

“I see overconfidence,” Mitchell explained. “I see the younger man that I used to be.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

For Bryce Mitchell, this could be a crossroads moment for him. He needs to prove he has what it takes to go all the way – and beating Jean Silva would be a great way to do that.