Bryce Mitchell reflects on huge 2022 defeat to UFC star Ilia Topuria

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has taken a look back at his defeat to UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria three years ago.

As we know, Bryce Mitchell is a pretty controversial figure in the world of mixed martial arts. Once upon a time, he was considered to be one of the most interesting featherweight prospects in the entire sport. Now, however, he’s lost three of his last five, all of which came via finish.

At this point, it’s not clear to see what the future holds for Bryce Mitchell. The first defeat of his career came to Ilia Topuria who, at this point, is widely considered to be one of the top stars in the entire sport. It was a pretty one-sided affair in the end with ‘El Matador’ finishing Bryce off with an arm-triangle choke.

In a recent interview, Bryce Mitchell made it clear that he still isn’t a big fan of Topuria – but he doesn’t wish him any harm.

Bryce Mitchell reflects on Ilia Topuria defeat

“The Ilia fight, that’s the one fight that still just makes me mad to this day,” Mitchell told MMA Junkie. “But you live and you learn, and there’s nothing I can do about it except do my best this next fight.”

“I think that it’s well deserved,” Mitchell said of Topuria’s success. “I don’t have any ill-will towards him, I just don’t like him because he called me a coward, and I’m not a coward. He is a liar because he called me a coward. I proved that I’m not a coward.

“I fought the man, and I’ll fight him again. I’m not a coward. He did whoop me, but I’m not a coward. A coward is someone who doesn’t show up to fight. He’s a liar because he called me a coward. I don’t like him, probably never will, but I also don’t wish any harm upon him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie