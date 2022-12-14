Bryan Battle on short notice fight with Rinat Fakhretdinov: “Preparing for me on two weeks, that’s a problem.”

Former TUF season 28 champion Bryan Battle has picked up a 3-fight win streak since joining the UFC and is now looking to make it 4 in a row when he takes on a short-notice bout against highly regarded newcomer Rinat Fakhretdinov.

At the UFC Apex in August, Battle secured a finish with an electrifying head kick knockout against Takashi Sato. Since this fight, Battle has changed his previous nickname from “Pooh Bear” to “The Butcher”.

Battle took the time to speak with LowKick MMA’s Alex Behunin to discuss his nickname change and the upcoming short-notice bout.

On changing his nickname to “The Butcher”, Battle says:

“It’ll be ‘The Butcher’. That’s what we’re doing out here, we’re finishing these dudes and taking their hearts afterwards… As a fighter I’ve evolved so much, my mentality as a fighter has changed, my style as a fighter has changed. And so, I’m just gonna keep that attitude and keep that swagger going into this one and all the fights afterwards, I’m coming for all these dudes’ necks.”

Battle’s upcoming opponent Fakhretdinov was originally booked to fight Michael Morales; however, Morales suffered a toe fracture and was forced to pull out of the bout. When the vacant spot in this bout opened up, Battle did not hesitate to throw his name into the mix:

“When I saw (Michael) Morales pull out I didn’t even look Rinat up, I just messaged my agent and I was like I can take that fight. Rinat’s definitely a tough dude, but I’m tougher.”

Bryan Battle on the matchup with Fakhretdinov

Bryan Battle was humble in praising his opponent, but firmly believes that he will come out victorious on Saturday Night. Battle continued:

“He’s got a really good system that he’s good at executing, but I got more systems. I got answers to his problems, and you know, me preparing for him on two weeks that’s not a problem because I prepare for everybody every day. Preparing for me on two weeks that’s a problem, you know what I’m saying that’s not possible.”

“He’s a grinder, but with that being said, he doesn’t do a whole lot of different things. He kind of has certain things that he does very well… I have a lot of different ways that I can handle those things that he does very well… I’m just a matchup problem in general it’s not something I’m sweating too much. You can look for me to exploit some openings that I see on the feet. If we do end up locked up, you can look for me to stay calm and composed, not to get flustered, not to get tired, to make all the right decisions at the right times. If it hits the ground, you can look for me to be the superior grappler.”

To conclude the interview, Battle was asked for his prediction on how he would get his hand raised on Saturday Night to which he confidently stated:

“I think TKO in the second round.”

Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov will be one of the most anticipated prelims on the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland card at the UFC Apex on Saturday Night. Don’t miss out as Bryan Battle looks to stretch his unbeaten streak in the UFC to 4 when he takes on opponent Rinat Fakhretdinov on only two weeks’ notice.

Watch the full interview with Bryan Battle here: