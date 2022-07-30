Michael Morales continued his undefeated run in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 277.

Morales was initially scheduled to face off against Ramiz Brahimaj at UFC 277. However, after Brahimaj was forced to drop out, Adam Fugitt stepped in. Morales was a massive favorite, with some bookmakers having him as high as -700. However, the fight was much closer than these odds implied.

Fugitt was as game as they come, implementing his wrestling in round one, whilst going strike for strike with Morales in round two. However, the power of Morales would eventually shine through, as he landed a clean strike in the third round, sending Figitt crashing to the canvas. Whilst he may not have been fully out, the referee likely saved him from any unnecessary damage. This win improved Morales’ record to 14-0, with the future looking bright for the 23-year-old.

Check out the highlights from Michael Morales’ impressive third-round KO win over Adam Fugitt at UFC 277 below: