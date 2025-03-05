Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan – Odds and Match Preview

Brunno Ferreira and Armen Petrosyan are set to clash in an exciting middleweight bout at UFC 313 on March 8, 2025. Both fighters bring distinct styles and stakes into this matchup, making it a compelling contest.

Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan Odds

The odds for the UFC 313 fight between Brunno Ferreira and Armen Petrosyan slightly favor Petrosyan, who is listed as a -155 favorite, while Ferreira is a +130 underdog. This indicates that bookmakers see Petrosyan as having a 58.3% implied probability of winning, compared to Ferreira’s 41.7%. Check out more info at betinireland.ie/betting-tips/ufc/.

Bettors are targeting props like Brunno Ferreira winning by KO in Round 1 or 2, as his cardio tends to fade in later rounds. Conversely, Petrosyan’s technical striking and superior cardio make him more likely to secure a victory if the fight extends beyond the first round. Analysts predict that Petrosyan could win via TKO in the second or third round by capitalizing on Ferreira’s fatigue and defensive lapses.

Ferreira is a Brazilian fighter known for his explosive power and aggressive style. He has a professional record of 12-2-0, with all of his victories coming by stoppage—10 of them in the first round. His striking is devastating, highlighted by a spinning-back elbow knockout against Dustin Stoltzfus, which became one of the most memorable finishes in UFC history.

Brunno Ferreira also has a strong grappling background, being a three-time national judo champion and runner-up in world no-gi jiu-jitsu competitions. Despite his grappling pedigree, Ferreira tends to rely on his heavy strikes and prefers ground-and-pound when the fight goes to the mat. However, his recent loss to Abus Magomedov exposed vulnerabilities in his cardio and ground defense, particularly later in fights.

Petrosyan is an Armenian fighter with a technical striking style. Known for his speed, he utilizes clean combinations, sharp counters, and effective movement to outclass opponents on the feet. His upright stance allows him to switch seamlessly between orthodox and southpaw, making him unpredictable.

While he isn’t known for dangerous kicks, he does have a head-kick knockout on his record. Petrosyan’s recent performances have been mixed; he’s coming off two consecutive losses, including a knockout defeat that raises questions about his durability.

Ferreira is looking to rebound after his submission loss at UFC 308 and prove he can compete against technical strikers like Petrosyan. Meanwhile, Petrosyan aims to break his losing streak and reestablish himself as a contender in the division.

Overall, the fight hinges on whether Ferreira can land an early finish or if Petrosyan can weather the storm and outlast him with his precision and endurance.