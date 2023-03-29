Brian Ortega says he is willing to fight Ilia Topuria in his eventual UFC return.

The 32-year-old featherweight is coming off back-to-back losses, suffering a dislocated shoulder in his last fight against Yair Rodriguez.

Ortega, who’s previous two title challenges resulted in defeat, has not given up on his quest for gold and he remains patient in his hunt.

‘El Matador’ has called out Brian Ortega to face him in his octagon return, and it is no secret that Topuria does not shy away from an altercation.

He has been involved in both verbal and physical altercations, specifically a scuffle with Paddy Pimblett in London.

His recent call out towards ‘T-City’ sparked the idea of what could be a very intriguing matchup.

“Obviously, I see people like Topuria calling me out constantly, I see it now. Two things come to mind. One, I’ve never backed out of any fight, I’ve fought the best of the best. I fought the people that you wish that you can fight,” Brian Ortega said. “That’s one thing. Two is, I’m not even able to fight. Let me get back on my s**t, let me get back to training and then, that’s it.”

Ortega assured fans in his interview with The Schmo that the callout does not phase him, but he may still be away for some time while his shoulder injury continues to heal.

Topuria, currently the #9 ranked featherweight, presents an impressive 13-0 resume with 12 finishes at just 26 years old.

Brian Ortega welcomes return against the streaking, Ilia Topuria

Ortega currently holds the #3 ranking at 145, and he says that although he is open to fighting Topuria, he must still earn his position.

“I’ll gladly humble someone if I have to. Once they’re on their way up to where I’m at then you can come and join me,” Brian Ortega stated. “But you can’t use your mouth to come up here you know. This is the fighting world can only do so much with the mouth and this time is you’re gonna have to fight. I know he has a fight lined up, good for him, and after if he earns his way up, then let’s do it.”

Ortega may see aspects of himself in the shoes of Topuria, sharing a similar career path years ago.

The California native started his career off with a convincing 15-0 record, until he eventually lost to Max Holloway in his first title fight back in 2018.

Upon Ortega’s return, there will be plenty of significance on the line. If T-city can muster a few wins in a row, it may very well be his final opportunity at featherweight gold.

Who would win in a bout between Ortega and Topuria?