Brian Ortega Hits Out At Korean Zombie For Calling Alexander Volkanovski Out

Brian Ortega questioned the recent callout of Alexander Volkanovski from the Korean Zombie.

Volkanovski defended his featherweight title against Max Holloway in a controversial split decision win in the co-main event of UFC 251 this past weekend.

Many felt Holloway did enough to regain the strap, including Zombie, who notably stated it was shameful that Volkanovski was champion of the featherweight division and called to face him next.

Zombie vs. Ortega?

Of course, Zombie is slated to fight Ortega but recently claimed he couldn’t leave South Korea which is why a contract is yet to be signed.

That is what makes his callout of Volkanovski all the more perplexing for Ortega, who took to Instagram to respond.

“How you gonna say I can’t fight cause I can’t leave my country then say you ready to fight all the sudden 😂😂. I just talked to some of my people they said you can fly to United States and fly to Fight Island . ( by the way they live in Korea too ).

“So straight up you down to fight @danawhite said winner of us gets the tittle shot. If you ain’t down I ain’t trippen @danawhite give me another guy you want to see me fight to earn the title. I don’t want free rides I earn my sh*t.”

If that is true, hopefully we do end up getting to see Zombie vs. Ortega as it is one of many exciting matchups in the 145-pound division.

The pair were originally slated to fight at UFC Busan in December until Ortega had to pull out due to injury.

Would you like to see Zombie vs. Ortega with the winner facing Volkanovski? Or should Zombie face Volkanovski right away?