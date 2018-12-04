Brian Ortega Eyes Khabib Nurmagomedov Superfight

Brian Ortega eyes a superfight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov should he get past his next challenge.

The title contender is preparing to take on UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway with the UFC featherweight title being up for grabs. This fight will serve as the headliner of the upcoming UFC 231 pay-per-view event.

The Matchup

Ortega stated during a recent media lunch scrum with MMAJunkie that he would like to fight Khabib because he sees holes in the game of the UFC champion. This comes after he watched Khabib beat Conor McGregor by submission at the UFC 229 PPV.

“This is a matchup where our hands are both good. He’s a top-game guy and a wrestler. I’m a bottom-game guy, and I’m a jiu-jitsu guy. I’d watch. I was watching a lot of things in that fight, where if I was in that position, I was like, ‘There’s a lot of things I would be doing differently,’ and that kind of just made me realize what I want as a superfight, if I ever get there – and it’s within reach,” Ortega said. “If I play my cards right, it’s within reach.”

The UFC 231 pay-per-view is set to take place on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.

At the end of the day, what is next for Khabib all comes down to the decision made by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The NSAC holds a meeting to decide his punishment for the post-fight brawl on December 10th.