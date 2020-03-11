Brian Ortega Expands On Apology To Jay Park, Korean Zombie

Spread the word!













Brian Ortega expanded on his apology to Korean musician Jay Park.

Ortega made headlines when he slapped Park at UFC 248 this past weekend after having an issue with how the latter translated comments made by the Korean Zombie.

After initially refusing to apologize, Ortega finally decided to do so sincerely on Tuesday. And on Wednesday, Ortega provided a lengthier statement as he also apologized to Korean Zombie for dragging Park into their rivalry:

“My pride is my enemy, and over the last couple days I’ve been battling it. I hope you understand that I’m human and I’m flawed, in more ways than one. In the beginning, I justified my actions based on the series of events that led up to Saturday, but I now realize that what I did was wrong overall. My parents taught me dignity and respect, and I didn’t show that. My coaches have always taught me that martial arts are to empower the weak against the strong. On Saturday, that didn’t happen.

When I make a mistake, I own the consequences. But in this case the negativity that I’ve caused has spilled over to the people closest to me, and that’s how I know that what I did was truly wrong. I’m sorry to you guys and my family.

I apologize to @JParkitrighthere for my actions and the shit storm that followed, you deserve to enjoy MMA from outside the octagon just like any other fan. I apologize to @KoreanZombieMMA for dragging your friend into an equation that should start and end with the fighters.”

Neither Park nor Zombie are yet to respond at the time of writing.

Hopefully the issue is deemed resolved by all parties and we end up seeing Zombie vs. Ortega in the near future.

