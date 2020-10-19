Featherweight number one contender Brian Ortega has admitted that weight cutting played a role in the decision to shave off his luscious locks ahead of UFC Fight Island 6.

Ortega shocked all in attendance and those watching at home when he arrived at weigh-ins on Friday sporting a completely bald head. ‘T-City’ who is known for his famously long hair revealed shortly afterward that he would be donating his hair to the Locks of Love charity for children undergoing chemotherapy.

The new style certainly suited Ortega when it came to fight night. He dominated ‘The Korean Zombie’ over five rounds, dropping his tough opponent twice on route to a unanimous decision victory which earned him a shot at UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Speaking at the UFC Fight Island 6 post-fight press conference Ortega revealed he is planning to grow his hair back out, he said.

“I’m growing my hair back. My hair is growing back. I can’t stay bald, brother.”

Ortega went on to explain that his decision to shave his head was partly due to the fact he was struggling with weight cutting while simultaneously thinking about people who lose weight due to chemotherapy, he said.

“We’re cutting weight and I’ve been waiting to cut my hair for a while – not completely bald, but at least trim a little bit and go back to the slick-back Brian or something. I now understand why some of these girls cut their hair off, man. After every round, I have to re-bundle it and put it up and this and that, and showering, and that and – it’s just a frickin’ hassle.

“I do miss my looks with it, I’m not going to lie. My looks, I miss them. But I was cutting weight and I was like, ‘Bro, I feel like (expletive) and there’s some people that are going through some things right now.’ I’ve visited countless children hospitals and met a lot of kids who are sick with cancer right now. The stories that I saw will always stay with me. Walking in rooms playing tough, making them smile, and then walking out and crying your tears out because you know these stories.

“I was suffering during the weight cut and I haven’t had a weight cut in two years. So while I was suffering, I was like, ‘Man, I have to deal with this for a little bit. Some people don’t have that choice. They have to deal with it every day.’ I was talking about it while cutting weight and I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know how people lose weight and go through all these therapies.’ Maybe I was in my feelings and I got emotional while cutting weight, but I was like, ‘Go get me the clippers right now. Get me the frickin’ clippers right now.’ And they were like, ‘No, relax, Brian. Relax.’ I had to fight my homies. I was like, ‘Get me the (expletive) clippers right now,’ and I just went for it. Just went straight for it. And I was like, ‘We’re going to donate this. That’s it. It’s done.’” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think Brian Ortega should grow his hair back?