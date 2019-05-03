Brent Primus Itching For Trilogy Fight With Michael Chandler

Spread the word!













Former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus wants a third fight with Michael Chandler.

Primus became the lightweight champion when he defeated Chandler at Bellator NYC two years ago when the doctors rendered the latter unable to continue after an ankle injury.

The rematch only occurred over a year later at Bellator 212 where Chandler was able get revenge as well as his title back with a dominant 50-45 unanimous decision win over Primus.

The manner of their second fight still haunts Primus, who had his opportunities to end the contest.

“I’m really disappointed in myself,” Primus told MMA Weekly. “I don’t want to make excuses, because he fought a good fight, but I got head-butted in the first round and I really don’t remember anything until the fourth round. I was in a fog the whole time.

“I should have finished that choke in the second round. I had a body triangle on him. I know I should have done way, way, better. I should have finished him in the second. I cannot wait to get a rematch with him.”

Improving His Game

Primus will look to bounce back when he takes on Tim Wilde at Bellator Birmingham on Saturday.

He has been working on his game since the loss to Chandler and hopes to get a trilogy fight with him later this year.

“Everything is coming together,” Primus added. “My stand-up feels really good. I feel I can stand with anybody. My ground feels good. I can’t wait. I’m excited for 2019. I’m wanting to get at least two, if not three, fights in this year.

“I want that (third Chandler) fight this weekend. I know I can do 10 times better, and I can’t wait to prove it. I know I can knock him out. I just can’t wait to have that fight. I really want to have it soon.”

Meanwhile, Chandler will be defending his title against featherweight champion Patricio Freire at Bellator 221 on May 11.