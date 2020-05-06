Brendan Schaub Says UFC Would Ask Fighters With COVID-19 To Fight

Spread the word!













Former heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub believes the UFC would ask fighters to compete even if they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Schaub has a rocky relationship with the UFC and its president Dana White and his latest comments are unlikely to have helped the situation. The TUF finalist is something of a coronavirus skeptic who has been vocal about his displeasure at being locked down. ‘Big Brown’ has also been very vocal in his support of UFC who are determined to put on fights despite the fact every other major sports organization is currently shut down due to health and safety concerns.

Speaking on the latest episode of Below The Belt, Schaub stated his belief that a positive test from either Tony Ferguson or Justin Gaethje is unlikely to derail their UFC 249 main event match-up. ‘Big Brown’ instead thinks the UFC will probably ask the fighters if they are still up for throwing down.

“What do you think the UFC will do if any of these athletes test positive or are asymptomatic for COVID-19,” the show’s producer asked Schaub. “Thoughts on possible replacements? What do you think they do if it happens?

“I don’t know,” Schaub responded. “What do you do? These guys are in shape. You’d probably ask the other fighter if they’re comfortable with doing it. I would say yes. But I’d assume they’d scratch the entire fight, because there’s so many fights on this card, they’re fine. As long as it’s not Tony [Ferguson] or Justin [Gaethje].

“If it’s the main event, I bet they’d ask Justin or Tony [if they’re willing to fight anyway],” Schaub added.

“That would be horrific,” the producer responded.

“They would make it work,” Schaub concluded. (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Do you think Brendan Schaub is right? Would the UFC really try to press ahead with a fight knowing someone had tested positive for COVID-19?