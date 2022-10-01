Count it three straight victories for perennial UFC contender, Brendan Allen, as the 26-year-old turns in an impressive first round rear-naked choke win over fellow division staple, Krzysztof Jotko — submitting the Polish veteran with a late first round stoppage on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 61.

Allen, who made the middleweight division return back in June, defeated Jacob Malkoun following a previous light heavyweight outing and win over Sam Alvey in February of this annum.

The former LFA middleweight champion, who is touted for his shrewd grappling ability, displayed his expertise on the ground once again in the first frame, taking Jotko’s back during a late final-minute scramble, before latching onto a rear-naked choke and securing professional submission win number 11.

Following his victory, Allen called out the surging Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert, Andre Muniz — whom himself is fresh off a win over a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall.

Below, catch the highlights from Brendan Allen’s submission win over Krzysztof Jotko