Brendan Allen Fires Back at Champ Dricus Du Plessis After UFC Loss: ‘Not Everyone Gets the Easy Route’

Following his lackluster performance at UFC Paris, Brendan Allen still believes he’ll be a UFC champion one day. Dricus Du Plessis, on the other hand, thinks differently.

On the cusp of his first middleweight title opportunity, ‘All In’ came up short in Saturday’s co-main event clash with Nassourdine Imavov, seeing his seven-fight win streak snapped and dashing his hopes to be the next man up for the division’s top dog, Du Plessis.

After losing a decisive decision victory to Imavov, Allen took to social media and was already looking ahead to the future, revealing when we can expect to see him step back inside the Octagon.

“Wasn’t my night. A game of ups and downs and shoulda woulda coulda’s,” Allen posted on Instagram. “Fought like shit and lost a close decision to a top 5 guy in his home. I will be back even better next march or april. Thanks for all the love and support.”

Dricus Du Plessis adds insult to injury with harsh dig directed at Brendan Allen

Seeing an opportunity to throw some shade at the top 10 contender, Du Plessis jumped on X and dubbed Allen a “loser” following the South Carolina native’s 15th walk to the Octagon

“Tough luck Brendan Allen. JK, you suck loser!” Du Plessis wrote.

Unsurprisingly, Allen snapped back in short order and accused the South African champion of ducking him since the day he stepped foot inside the UFC.

“Says the one been ducking me since getting in. We don’t all get the easy route. Wasn’t my night tonight……but I’ll still f*ck you up.”

Clearly, there’s some bad blood brewing between the two middleweight stars. Unfortunately, it may be a while before we get to see them go toe-to-toe, but as they say in the world of mixed martial arts, anything is possible.