Brendan Allen made good as the biggest favourite on the UFC Vegas 47 fight card by beating Sam Alvey.

‘Smilin’ had a decent first round until he got rocked in the final few seconds of the frame.

Allen continued to pour it on in round two and ultimately scored a big knockdown before locking in the rear-naked choke.

Check out the highlights.

Brendan Allen took this fight on TUESDAY 🤯



WHAT a performance from @BrendanAllenMMA! #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/4vej7V1yw2 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 6, 2022

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.