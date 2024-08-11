Chaos – Wild brawl and In-Ring arrest in Circus Rough N’ Rowdy boxing match – Video

Rough N’ Rowdy 25 over the course of the weekend brought more to it than just in-ring action – with the end of a hotly-contested boxing match ending in a mass brawl – as well an arrest by law enforcement.

Hosted by online media outlet, Barstool Sports, Rough N’ Rowdy saw it’s twenty fifth edition over the course of the weekend – headlined by a boxing match of sorts between Mikey Bets and his opponent, Zach Abel.

Brawl and arrest happen in Rough N’ Rowdy 25 main event

Sharing the ring in the night’s main event, Bets and Abel had shared some verbals during a pre-fight brawl at the official weigh-ins the day prior. And following the culmination of their boxing fight this weekend at Rough N’ Rowdy 25, another coming together – this time unsanctioned broke out.

Losing a split decision judging to Bets, the above-mentioned, Abel – clearly distraught with the decision he had found himself on the receiving end of, sucker punched one of his opponent’s cornermen.

Rushing into the squared circle in a bid to separate both scrapping teams, security officials and other personnel – with Abel eventually floored to the canvas, where he was then stunningly slapped in cuffs by law enforcement officers.