BRAVE CF 54 went down today (Sat. September 25) in Konin, Poland. Headlining the nine-fight card was a BRAVE CF lightweight title bout between France’s Amin Ayoub.

Ayoub was looking to become the first man in the promotion’s history to successfully defend the lightweight title after capturing it at BRAVE CF 44. The co-main event of the night was a catchweight clash between Ireland’s Blaine O’Driscoll and rising star Muhammad Mokaev.

Here are the full results from BRAVE CF 54

BRAVE CF Lightweight World Championship: Ahmed Amir def. Amin Ayoub via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Axel Sola def. Wawrzyniec Bartnik via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). Bantamweight: Bilal Tipsaev vs. Glenn McVeigh ends in a draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28).